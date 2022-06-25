Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Stockholm needs to change its attitude on PKK terror group and its Syrian branch YPG.

Erdogan reiterated Ankara's demand in a phone call with Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Saturday.

Türkiye wants binding commitments on all issues, concrete and clear implementation, President Erdogan said, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Ankara also expects Stockholm to its lift arms embargo, as well as its legal and actual restrictions on the Turkish defence industry, Erdogan told Andersson, adding that Türkiye also wants Sweden to fulfil its demands on extradition and deportation.

Phone call with Stoltenberg

Erdogan also discussed Sweden and Finland's NATO bids with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg over phone on Saturday.