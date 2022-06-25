Abortion rights advocates have staged protests in several major cities around the United States after the US Supreme Court ended nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities nationwide on Friday, protesting the highly charged decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protests were taking place in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as in Chicago, Seattle and other cities.

In Seattle, hundreds of people blocked a downtown intersection, while in Los Angeles, others briefly walked onto a freeway.

Most demonstrators carried signs, chanted slogans and listened to speeches.

In Phoenix, police fired tear gas from the windows of the Arizona Capitol building to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating outside on Friday night, as lawmakers briefly huddled in a basement. It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries or arrests.

Biden criticises the decision

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents.

It was made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.