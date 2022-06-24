The death toll following a mass attempt by a large crowd of African refugees and migrants to cross from Morocco into Spain's Melilla enclave has climbed to 23, according to Moroccan officials.

Some 2,000 refugees and migrants approached Melilla at dawn on Friday and over 500 managed to enter a border control area after cutting a fence with shears, the Spanish government's local delegation said in a statement.

Moroccan officials said late Friday that the deaths were a result of injuries sustained in the attempt to cross.

"Some fell from the top of the barrier" separating the two sides, a Moroccan official said, adding that 140 security personnel and 76 refugees and migrants were injured during the attempt to cross.

The Spanish government's local delegation said only that 49 Spanish police officers were lightly injured.

Morocco had deployed a "large" number of forces to try to repel the refugees and migrants on the border, who "co-operated actively" with Spain's security forces, it said earlier in a statement.

However, footage geolocated by the New York Times showed security forces using indiscriminate force and footage shared across Twitter showed a violent crackdown by Moroccan and Spanish police at the border with audible gunshots.

Images on Spanish media showed exhausted people laying on the pavement in Melilla, some with bloodied hands and torn clothes.

Speaking in Brussels, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the attempted crossing, calling it a "violent assault" which he blamed on "mafias who traffic in human beings".

