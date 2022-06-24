TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye hits out at EU summit decisions on Aegean, Mediterranean
EU efforts to legitimise maximalism, unlawfulness in Aegean, Mediterranean are unacceptable, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye hits out at EU summit decisions on Aegean, Mediterranean
The decisions, adopted at the end of a summit in Brussels, are prejudiced, the Turkish Foreign Ministry adds. / Reuters
June 24, 2022

Türkiye has criticised a series of decisions by an European Union summit on the Aegean and Mediterranean.

The decisions, adopted on Friday at the end of a two-day leaders' summit in Brussels, are prejudiced, lack vision and are disconnected from reality, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Citing several Greek policy positions and actions, including its claim to 10 nautical miles (11.5 miles) of national airspace, militarisation of Aegean islands near the Turkish coast, and pushbacks of asylum seekers, it underlined that EU's silence on these issues contributes nothing towards their resolution and harms regional stability.

It also asserted that the bloc's efforts to legitimise maximalism and unlawfulness regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea are "unacceptable".

Türkiye maintains its stance in favour of international law and good neighbourly relations, said the statement, adding that it showed the EU's insincerity that it would respond to this attitude with deliberate tensions and escalation.

The EU should stop sacrificing the benefits that the Turkish accession process and cooperation would provide instead of the narrow-minded, unlawful and maximalist claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, said the ministry, stating that this would also be in the EU's own interests.

READ MORE: Athens fuels up crisis with naval base expansion in Crete Island

Recommended

EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the summit's decision to name Ukraine and Moldova EU candidates for accession, as well as to recognise the European perspective of Georgia.

However, it voiced criticism over the continued failure to launch accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, despite them already being candidate countries.

The statement also urged the bloc to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a candidate as well, stating that this would be to the benefit of the wider European geography, including the Balkans.

Türkiye believes the EU should engage sincerely with all candidate countries and that accession should progress on the basis of merit, it added.

READ MORE: Turkish defence chief rebukes Greek parliamentarian for Cyprus comment

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks