Türkiye’s director of communications has called for the UN Security Council to be restructured in order to represent continents, beliefs, origins, and cultures in the fairest manner possible.

“Restructuring the Council in a structure representing continents, beliefs, origins, and cultures in the fairest manner possible will be a revolutionary step towards a solution and global peace,” Fahrettin Altun said in a video message at a panel discussion titled UN Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstructing the International Order.

The panel was hosted by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications in Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital.

“To ensure a just and more sustainable global peace, a UN reflecting multiculturalism is (a) must,” Altun urged.

Noting that the UN’s “current structure, does not provide a solution to global problems but rather a stalemate,” he said: “We have witnessed how the permanent membership of the United Nations by one of the warring parties or one of the crisis parties impedes the process.”

'Unable to speak out'

“The system places the United Nations on the side of its five permanent members, not the weak, the oppressed, or the righteous,” he said. “With its current organisational structure, the United Nations is unable to speak out against persecution.”