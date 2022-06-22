The Bulgarian government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has collapsed in a no-confidence vote in parliament, throwing the European Union country into political turmoil amid the Ukraine crisis and surging inflation.

Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday toppled the government — which took power six months ago — after the ruling coalition lost its majority over disputes on budget spending and whether Bulgaria should unlock North Macedonia's EU accession.

"This vote is only one small step in a very long way," Petkov said following the vote. "What they fail to understand is that this is not the way to win the Bulgarian people."

Petkov, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate who pledged to combat corruption, has taken a strong pro-European and pro-NATO position since Russia attacked Ukraine, an unusual stance for a country with a traditionally friendly attitude toward Moscow.

Analysts predict a new government would bring a more neutral policy toward Russia.

The country now faces possibly its fourth general election since April 2021, putting at risk millions of euros from EU recovery funds and its plans to adopt the euro in 2024.

But analysts say there is no guarantee that another national vote in this country of 6.5 million people.

Uncertainty returns