TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye stresses need for fair burden-sharing on migration
Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop urges the international community to ease burden on countries hosting millions of refugees.
Türkiye stresses need for fair burden-sharing on migration
Violations against the rights of migrants must also be prevented while taking measures for border security, Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop says. / AA
June 21, 2022

Türkiye has stressed the necessity to alleviate the heavy migration burden on certain countries, including its own, as well as the importance of ensuring fair burden-sharing.

"We can only achieve solidarity by accepting refugees to our countries duly and fairly in line with the rules of international law," Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Tuesday during his closing speech at the Global Parliamentary Conference on Migration.

Sentop underlined that burden-sharing should not be limited to just providing financial aid to host countries.

He said the Global Compact for Migration that was adopted in 2018 by the UN, constitutes an important roadmap for countries and it is significant to expand the application area of the agreement.

UN member states adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration during an Intergovernmental Conference in Marrakech in December 2018.

READ MORE: Immigration issue cannot be resolved unless root causes addressed: Erdogan

Recommended

Border security

Sentop said another important element in the fight against irregular migration is ensuring border security.

"In this sense, our country, which is under serious migration pressure, has made and continues to make huge investments on the eastern border in recent years,” he said.

Violations against the rights of migrants must also be prevented while taking measures for border security, he noted.

"Türkiye, which has hosted the largest number of refugees in the world for the last eight years and gained serious experience in the fight against irregular migration, has shown once again, through this conference, that it is always open to sharing experience in this field," added Sentop.

The two-day conference co-hosted by the Turkish parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union ended on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Syria unsafe for any refugee return from host countries - HRW

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks