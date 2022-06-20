East African leaders have agreed to send in a regional force to try to end fighting in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Monday's decision was announced by the Kenyan presidency after the seven-member East African Community held talks in Nairobi on an upsurge of violence in the volatile region that has ensnared neighbouring countries.

"The heads of state instructed that the regional force should, in cooperation with the military and administrative forces of the DRC, seek to stabilise and secure the peace in the DRC," President Uhuru Kenyatta's office said in a statement.

"The heads of state directed that an immediate ceasefire should be enforced and cessation of hostilities should commence immediately."

M23 rebel group

The vast mineral-rich DRC is struggling to contain dozens of armed groups in the east, many of which are a legacy of two regional wars a quarter of a century ago.

A recent flare-up of heavy fighting in the east has revived decades-old animosities between Kinshasa and Kigali, with the DRC blaming neighbouring Rwanda for a resurgence of the M23 militia.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied backing the rebels, while both countries have accused each other of carrying out cross-border shelling.

The Kenyan statement did not say whether Rwandan troops would be involved in the regional force –– but the government in Kinshasa insisted it would not accept their presence.

"Placed under the military command of Kenya, this force should be operational in the coming weeks and should not include within it elements of the Rwandan army," the DRC presidency said on Twitter.

