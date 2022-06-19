Ecuador's state-owned oil company Petroecuador declared force majeure over the impact of protests against the government's social and economic policies in the Andean country, while President Guillermo Lasso tried to clamp down on unrest.

The oil company declared force majeure for its exploration, exploitation, transport and commerce sectors — halting exports — after protesters entered oil fields, affecting output, it said in a statement.

The move followed Lasso's decision to declare a state of exception in three provinces late on Friday, in a bid to calm protests called by Indigenous groups rejecting of the government's economic policies.

The state of exception will last for 30 days in the provinces of Imbabura, Cotopaxi, and Pichincha — areas that include capital city Quito — which have seen greater violence amid protests, with attacks on flower farms and damage to infrastructure, while police officers have also been detained by protesters.

Curfews in Quito will run from 10 pm (0300 GMT), until 5 am from Saturday, Lasso said late on Friday, while gatherings will be banned all day in the affected provinces. He did not say how long the measures would last.

"I called for dialogue and the answer was more violence, there is no intention to find solutions," Lasso said in a televised broadcast.

Protests