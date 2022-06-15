The documents Sweden and Finland sent to Türkiye regarding their NATO bids do not meet our expectations, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, adding that the country's security concerns need to be addressed.

"Finland and Sweden's responses did not address Türkiye's security concerns", the top Turkish diplomat said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Norwegian and Irish counterparts following meetings in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu added that Ankara has briefed Stockholm, Helsinki and NATO about the shortcomings.

He said that any negotiations on the northern European countries' bid to join NATO would have to address Türkiye's demands first.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24.

Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups such as the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

READ MORE: Türkiye's stance on Nordic NATO bids won't change until action on terror

Nordic restrictions on Türkiye's defence industry

"We are one of the strongest supporters of the open-door policy of NATO," Cavusoglu said, stressing that Ankara was aware of the "legitimate concerns" of both Sweden and Finland that prompted their intentions to join NATO.