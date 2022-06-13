As digital coins or tokens become more common, cybersecurity researchers have said there is a greater likelihood of more people falling victim to fraud for digital currencies.

Cybercriminals are sending out millions of phishing emails a day, using a variety of techniques, to steal Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from victims, according to a report by cybersecurity researchers at Proofpoint.

Some of the techniques the phishing attacks include are fake requests for charity donations and business email compromise (BEC) scams, asking people to make payments in cryptocurrency.

According to the report, Proofpoint blocks an average of one million extortion emails daily, with some days peaking at nearly two million.

“Proofpoint researchers observe multiple objectives demonstrated by cybercriminal threat actors relating to digital tokens and finance such as traditional fraud leveraging business email compromise (BEC) to target individuals, and activity targeting decentralized finance (DeFi) organizations that facilitate cryptocurrency storage and transactions for possible follow-on activity,” the report said.

“Both of these threat types contributed to a reported $14 billion in cryptocurrency losses in 2021.”

Proofpoint noticed regular attempts that compromised users’ cryptocurrency wallets through credential harvesting.

The method often relies on delivering a URL within an email body which redirects to a credential harvesting landing page.

These landing pages have begun to solicit values utilised in transferring and converting cryptocurrencies.

Credential harvesting landing pages are often built with phish kits that can be used to create multiple landing pages and used in numerous hacking attempts.

Phish kits allow cybercriminals to deploy an effective phishing page regardless of their skill level.