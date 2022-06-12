Türkiye will discuss with Russia and Ukraine steps to ensure exports of Ukrainian grain to the world, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

At a meeting with young people in the eastern province of Van, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he would discuss the issue of a grain export corridor with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Western and Russian officials are warning of a global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine, major global grain exporters, last year had a share of approximately 30 percent of world wheat exports.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'most successful' in conflict mediation: Ukraine

Conflict hits grain exports