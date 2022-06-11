The United Nations mission to Libya expressed concern over clashes in Tripoli, after a night of heavy fire between fighters in the capital.

The latest fighting comes as Libya is once again divided between competing governments — one of which is based in Tripoli — despite more than a year of tentative steps towards unification.

The cause of the violence in the seaside neighborhood was unclear, but videos circulated on social media showed families with children sheltering and fleeing as artillery fire flew across the night sky. Some accused two of the city’s powerful militias of infighting.

In Saturday's statement, the mission said the clashes endangered civilians and called on Libyans “to do everything possible to preserve the country’s fragile stability at this sensitive time.”

Libya has for years been split between UN-backed government in the capital Tripoli and rival administration in the east.

The Mediterranean nation has been in a state of upheaval since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and later killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

READ MORE: Veiled threats, foreign fighters, and the race for legitimacy in Libya

Elections