WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military aircraft crashes in southern California
Military denies reports the aircraft had been carrying radioactive material when it came down near Glamis, just 35 km from the Mexican border.
US military aircraft crashes in southern California
US Navy's air facility in Imperial County says "there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft." / AP Archive
June 8, 2022

A military aircraft has crashed in southern California, a spokesperson for the US Marines said.

There was no immediate word on casualties, but the military denied reports on Wednesday the aircraft had been carrying radioactive material when it came down near Glamis, just 35 kilometres from the Mexican border.

"We can confirm that an aircraft belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis," a spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

"Military and civilian first responders are on site. Contrary to social media rumors, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft."

Recommended

Osprey aircraft

The nearby Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is home to a number of MV-22 Ospreys.

The Osprey is a so-called "vertical takeoff and landing" aircraft that has rotary wings which can be directed upward to give it the maneuverability of a helicopter or forward to give it the range of a plane.

The US military has suffered a number of crashes with the aircraft, including an accident in Norway in March that left four Marines dead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions