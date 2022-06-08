WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq hosted Saudi-Iranian talks at ‘advanced level’
Tehran and Riyadh severed diplomatic relations in January 2016 following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran after Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr was executed by Saudi authorities.
Iraq hosted Saudi-Iranian talks at ‘advanced level’
The two sides have since been engaged in a strong regional rivalry, often accusing each other of waging a proxy war for regional influence. / AFP
June 8, 2022

Saudi-Iranian talks hosted by Iraq have reached an “advanced level”, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi said. 

Iraq “has played an important role in bringing the views of the regional countries closer by hosting dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran," al Kadhimi told a press conference on Wednesday in the capital Baghdad. 

The premier, however, did not provide any details about the progress in the talks between the two regional rivals. 

Iraq has hosted five rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in recent months in an effort to normalise their relations and ease tensions between the two neighbours. 

Last month, Iranian lawmaker Javad Karimi-Ghodousi said a meeting is expected to be held between Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Baghdad. 

He, however, did not give an exact date for the meeting. 

READ MORE: Iran hints at improving ties with Saudi Arabia

Recommended

Regional rivalry

Tehran and Riyadh severed diplomatic relations in January 2016 following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran after Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr was executed by Saudi authorities. 

The relationship between the two rivals deteriorated further after Iran in September 2016 accused Riyadh of deliberately causing the death of around 400 Iranian pilgrims in a 2015 stampede in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. 

The two sides have since been engaged in a strong regional rivalry, often accusing each other of waging a proxy war for regional influence. 

READ MORE: Iran 'ready' for further talks with Saudi Arabia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions