At least 21 people have been killed and dozens injured after a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas after hitting an excavator beside the track.

Yazd province's emergency organisation chief Ahmad Dehghan said on Wednesday that 21 people were killed in the incident, according to the website of state broadcaster IRIB, revising an initial death toll of 17 given by national authorities.

Earlier, national emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told state television that 86 people were injured.

Khaledi had noted that the number of dead may rise, as some injured were in "critical condition". Twenty-four ambulances and three helicopters – seen on state television airlifting casualties to hospital – were dispatched to the scene, he said.

Tabas is some 550 kilometres (340 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.

Rescue teams with ambulances and helicopters had arrived in the remote area where communication is poor.

At least 16 people suffered critical injuries, with some transferred to local hospitals, officials said.

