Israel's government has suffered a defeat at the hands of the opposition which voted down a push to uphold Israeli law in illegal settlements on the occupied West Bank, posing a challenge to the ruling coalition.

In force since Israel's 1967 occupation of the West Bank the law, giving illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank the same rights as citizens in Israel is automatically ratified by parliament every five years.

But two members of the broad coalition, a member of the Arab Raam party and a member of the leftist Meretz party, voted on Monday at the first reading against the bill.

Their rebellion does not for the moment call into question the continuation of Israeli law in the occupied West Bank, but rather the stability of the government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The opposition, which had announced that it would vote against the bill simply to show its distrust of the government, gathered a total of 58 votes to 52 for the coalition.

'Bennett, go home'