Syrians have staged a protest against the YPG/PKK terror group and the Bashar al Assad regime in the Azaz district in northern Syria, demanding their lands be cleared of terrorists.

Having been forcibly displaced from their lands by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria, the people of Tel Rifaat gathered in the district centre of Azaz on Sunday.

Noting that the Assad regime and Iran-backed terror groups are hiding the terrorist group in and around Tel Rifaat, the demonstrators demanded that those groups be expelled from Syria.

They asked the Turkish Armed Forces and Syrian National Army to clear their lands of the YPG/PKK terrorists, chanting slogans against the YPG/PKK terror group, Assad regime, and Iran.

Demonstrators carried placards that read: "Tel Rifaat, occupied villages, separation gone long enough", "It’s high time for the displaced people to return to their homes".

"Syria is free. Iran and YPG/PKK should exit!", and "We want our lands to be cleared of terrorism," were also read on the placards.

Living in tents for years

Yusuf Kebso, who has been living away from his land for six years, said: "We came together today to protest against the terrorist organisation YPG/PKK and its supporters".