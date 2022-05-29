Türkiye will continue to fight against terrorists in northern Syria until they are eradicated, the nation’s president has said.

"We are fighting against terrorists in northern Syria and we will continue it until they are rooted out", Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday at an event at Ataturk Airport marking the 569th anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul.

In remarks released earlier on Sunday, Erdogan criticised the United States and coalition forces for providing weapons and ammunition to YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria.

"If America does not fulfil its duty in the fight against terrorism, what will we do? We'll fend for ourselves. Counter-terrorism cannot be done by seeking permission from elsewhere", he said.

Erdogan has added it was not possible for Ankara to leave unanswered "even the slightest aggression towards Türkiye from the north of Syria.

Türkiye borders Syria and Iraq to its south, and has worked to eliminate existing terrorist bases and prevent establishment of new ones which would threaten its national security and the safety of locals across its borders.

