Indonesian rescue teams have been looking for 26 people missing after a boat with 43 people on board capsized off Sulawesi island.

The motorboat that had left Paotere port in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, on Thursday was reported missing the next day when it failed to arrive to its destination, local media reported.

Rescued passengers were picked up by tugboats and taken to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan and Jeneponto in South Sulawesi, South Sulawesi search and rescue agency chief Djunaidi said on Saturday.

Authorities said they think the accident was caused by a fuel shortage and bad weather.

"We have confirmation that the boat had sunk in the search area," Djunaidi said. "We received information saying that 17 people were found and saved by passing tugboats."

READ MORE:Landmark bill against sexual violence gets Indonesia parliament nod