The European Union is considering using funds initially destined for development projects in Africa to support countries most exposed to the global food crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine, EU officials and diplomats have said.

Millions of tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine, a crucial supplier to many poorer nations, as the country's ports, from where most food is usually exported, are blockaded by Russia.

The provisional plan, which would allow the disbursement of nearly $640 million to boost support to countries most affected by the food emergency, was flagged by the EU Commission in two meetings last week, officials told Reuters.

The Commission said this was a possibility being discussed, but no formal proposal had yet been prepared and backing from all 27 EU governments was required.

The EU largely channels development aid to African, Caribbean and Pacific countries through the European Development Fund (EDF), a facility financed directly by EU governments.

Some of these funds usually go to support agriculture in poorer nations.

However, committed resources are not always used in full, an EU official said.

Deteriorating food supplies

The Commission told EU envoys last Wednesday that $615 million were potentially available under EDF decommitted funds for past years, diplomats said, and that money could be used to address the deteriorating situation in global food supplies.