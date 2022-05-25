Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy has implored his colleagues to act to combat gun violence hours after a mass shooter killed 18 Texas school children, dismissing a common Republican argument by saying, "Spare me the bullshit about mental illness."

"I'm here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees — to beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he said on Tuesday.

"I just don't understand why people here think we're powerless," Murphy later told reporters after a fiery floor speech on Tuesday.

"There's just not a coincidence that we're the high-income-world's deadliest nation and we have the loosest gun laws. You know, guns flow in this country like water. And that's why we have mass shooting after mass shooting."

Previous efforts to pass new federal restrictions on guns failed following the Sandy Hook shooting, a 2017 attack on Republican members of Congress practicing baseball, and an attack just 10 days ago at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

Mental illness

Many Republican lawmakers, who typically oppose new restrictions on gun ownership, following past attacks have argued that the United States needs to do more to end mental illness, which can drive some shooters.

"Spare me the bullshit about mental illness," Murphy said, anticipating that response to Tuesday's massacre, which killed a teacher as well as 18 students.