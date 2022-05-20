A spate of landmark agreements that concluded between Türkiye and Algeria are deepening bilateral cooperation as both nations share a positive economic outlook.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s three-day presidential visit to Türkiye on May 15 was marked by the signing of a number of strategic agreements. This was recently followed by the announcement of twenty revisions to Algeria’s investment law on May 19, with the aim of facilitating a better investment environment in the North African nation.

The economic alignment comes in the aftermath of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to play havoc with economies around the world. Algeria was also not spared by commodity price volatility and supply chain challenges, amid the largest global recession since the 2008 financial crisis.

Emerging economies bore the brunt of the economic slowdown, necessitating previously unseen levels of government subsidies and stimulus funding to maintain economic momentum.

For Algeria however, diversified trade partnerships and foreign direct investments seem to be making the difference between a laborious climb to economic recovery and a spurred overhaul of the North African nation’s non-hydrocarbon sectors.

Prof Dr Amar Rouabhi, North African studies expert at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), partly credits recent Algerian economic gains to the successful establishment of the first Algeria-Türkiye High-Level Cooperation Council, alongside as an engaged leadership determined to develop a win-win situation.

“Twenty years ago, there were only seven Turkish companies operating in Algeria. This number grew to 700 over years, now reaching 1,400 Turkish companies with over $5 billion in shared trade, both aiming to reach $10 billion,” notes Dr Rouabh.

“Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Türkiye constitutes the most significant presidential visit since he assumed his position,” he adds.

The delegation, which included a number of ministers and over 140 investors and heads of economic institutions, spent three days in Türkiye. It was the first trip made by an Algerian head of state to Türkiye in nearly 17 years.

For Algerian policy makers, the inked bilateral deals reached will make all the difference in developing a rising sum-sum Mediterranean economic powerhouse; with broad agreements ranging across civilian, military and naval sectors. Commitments were also made in the fields of mining, tourism, agriculture, education, culture, environment and security.

Economic revival

Algeria was hard hit by the pandemic with a rapid fall in hydrocarbon prices, forming nearly 20 per cent of its GDP in 2020, down from 28 per cent only four years prior. In 2021, Algeria managed to reduce its trade deficit to less than $1 billion, in sharp contrast to nearly $8 billion one year ago.

Despite the challenge involved in diversifying its nearly 85 percent of hydrocarbon exports, Algeria nonetheless reported a surprising economic turnaround made possible by an engaged diplomatic corps focused on developing constructive economic ties with long-standing allies and partners.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that Algeria’s real GDP growth will increase to 2.4 percent in 2023, after holding at 0.1 percent growth in October 2022.

This follows a 4 percent expansion of Algeria’s economy in 2021, according to the World Bank Organization which had initially estimated a 3.4 percent rate of growth for 2021.

With Algeria’s consumption and investment levels returning to pre-pandemic conditions, confronting problems of economic productivity, competitiveness and sustainability are more feasible though no less challenging to policymakers and economists.

Increasing consumer activity coupled with stronger accountability measures, deeper regulatory oversight and structured stimulus programs all played a role in reverting Algeria’s total budget deficit from 12 percent to 3.5 percent of its GDP according to the World Bank.

Algeria’s current account deficit also shrank to 13.8 percent in 2021, while projected to drop further to 11.1 percent in 2022, with signs of recovering foreign exchange reserves after initially reaching a 14.8 percent deficit in 2020.