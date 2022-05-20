BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Mercedes sells world's most expensive car at Sotheby's auction
Private collector buys 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé for a record $143 million, says auction house Sotheby's.
Mercedes sells world's most expensive car at Sotheby's auction
The $143 million car bid passed the existing record of $95 million belonging to1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold by RM Sotheby's in 2018.
May 20, 2022

A Mercedes-Benz car has been auctioned off for a whopping $143 million, making it the world's most expensive car ever sold, auctioneer Sotheby's has said.

"A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé from 1955 has been sold at auction for a record price of €135,000,000 to a private collector," the auction house said in a statement on Thursday.

The car is one of two prototypes manufactured by the Mercedes-Benz racing department and named after its engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut.

The 1955 model of the vehicle is considered by automotive experts and enthusiasts as "the most beautiful car in the world" in its engineering and design.

"The remarkable 300 SLR was based on the hugely successful W 196 R Grand Prix car which won two World Championships in the hands of Juan Manuel Fangio, but with its engine enlarged to 3.0 litres for sports car racing," the statement said.

"The car was capable of 180 mph, making it one of the fastest road legal cars to have ever been created at the time."

Recommended

Accessible for public display

Peter Wallman, spokesperson for RM Sotheby’s said words can't tell the importance and significance of this sale. 

"It’s reasonable to say that nobody ever imagined that this car would ever be offered for sale, so for Mercedes-Benz to ask RM Sotheby’s to conduct the auction was an absolute honour."

Mercedes-Benz's Heritage chief, Marcus Breitschwerdt, noted the car will remain accessible for public display on special occasions and the second prototype will be shown in Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.

The $143 million car bid passed the existing record of $95 million belonging to1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold by RM Sotheby's in 2018.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting