Türkiye's top diplomat has raised security concerns during his visit to the United States after Finland and Sweden formally submitted a joint application to join NATO military alliance –– countries that Türkiye says support anti-Ankara terrorist groups.

"We have legitimate security concerns that they have been supporting terrorist organisations," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday ahead of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Türkiye has been in support of NATO's open-door policy for new members, he said, adding: "We understand their security concerns, but Türkiye's security concerns should also be met."

NATO allies and those who seek membership should address "our security concerns" and provide "guarantees" they will stop backing terrorists targeting Türkiye, said Cavusoglu.

Another issue was export restrictions on Turkish defence products, he said, adding, "We already expressed our concerns and I had a candid and direct talk with two colleagues."

Hours later, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan voiced confidence that Turkiye's "concerns can be addressed."

The Nordic countries are seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and fear that Moscow won't stop there. For any new member to join NATO, the alliance's members must agree unanimously, including Türkiye.

On F-16 sale

Talks with the US regarding the sale of F-16 jets to Ankara were on a positive trajectory, Cavusoglu said.