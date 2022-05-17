WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bashaga to run rival administration from Libya's Sirte after Tripoli rout
Eastern parliament-appointed premier Fathi Bashaga decides to base his administration in Sirte city after an abortive bid to take the capital Tripoli by force and unseat the UN-backed Dbeibah government there.
Bashaga to run rival administration from Libya's Sirte after Tripoli rout
Bashagha is backed by Khalifa Haftar, the eastern-based warlord who led a failed bid to seize Tripoli in 2019-20, and who maintains control of several key oil installations. / AA
May 17, 2022

Libya's eastern parliament-appointed premier Fathi Bashagha will base his administration in northern Sirte city from Wednesday, he has said in a speech after the UN-backed government repulsed his attempt to forcibly enter the capital Tripoli.

Libya has had two rival administrations since March when the east-based parliament appointed Bashagha as prime minister despite the incumbent and UN-supported Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah saying the move was illegitimate and refusing to step aside.

Bashagha's attempt on Tuesday to seat his government in Tripoli triggered fierce clashes between fighters on both sides, forcing Bashagha to leave the city.

The fresh fighting underscored the fragility of the situation in the war-wracked North African country while the two leaders blamed each other for the escalation.

The sound of heavy weapons and automatic gunfire crashed across the capital in the morning, as schools were cancelled and the normally heavy rush hour traffic was sparse.

However, in central areas, away from the clashes on the northeast side of Tripoli, there was little evidence of military activity.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the fighting.

Dbeibah has said repeatedly that he will only cede power to an elected government.

The fighting raised fears of a return to the chaos that has reigned since a NATO-backed popular revolt in 2011 toppled Muammar Gaddafi and an all-out conflict that gripped the capital in 2019-20.

Recommended

READ MORE:Libya's rival PM Bashagha leaves Tripoli after clashes

Political divide

Dbeibah's government was tasked with leading Libya to elections scheduled for last December, but these were indefinitely postponed.

In February, the parliament in Tobruk city designated former interior minister Bashagha as prime minister. 

In March, pro-Bashagha militias had already deployed on the edges of the capital, raising fears of a confrontation that would end a fragile ceasefire in place since October 2020.

Bashagha is backed by Khalifa Haftar, the eastern-based warlord who led a failed bid to seize Tripoli in 2019-20, and who maintains control of several key oil installations.

The rise of Bashagha's government gives the country two rival administrations, as was the case between 2014 and a 2020 ceasefire.

READ MORE:Five recent events shaping the Libyan conflict

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers rush oxygen to trapped students as Indonesia school collapse kills at least one
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits