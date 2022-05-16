TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Sweden delegation to arrive in Türkiye to discuss NATO membership
Sweden and Finland are expected to formally apply for NATO membership this week following Russia's offensive in Ukraine.
Sweden delegation to arrive in Türkiye to discuss NATO membership
Sweden and its closest military partner, Finland, have until now remained outside NATO, which was founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union in the Cold War. / Reuters
May 16, 2022

Sweden will send a delegation of diplomats to Türkiye to discuss the Scandinavian country’s decision to apply for NATO membership.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed on Sunday that the delegation will visit Türkiye and said it will be sent to Ankara very soon to evaluate the ruling Social Democratic Party's decision in favour of joining NATO.

Evaluating Russia's reaction to Sweden's application for NATO membership, Linde said Russia “violated our confluence area” and made disinformation campaigns that Swedish people are Nazis.

Cyberattacks will be increased, she said, adding there will be a movement on the border.

READ MORE:Türkiye expects Finland, Sweden to have clear stance against terrorism

Recommended

On Saturday, the Social Democratic Party administration decided to apply for NATO membership. With this decision and with the support of right-wing parties in parliament, Sweden's application for NATO membership is considered definitive.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who met with Linde at an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in the German capital Berlin over the weekend, said Sweden and Finland openly support the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said this would be the best decision for Sweden's security.

After the decision is discussed in parliament on Monday, Sweden and Finland are expected to formally apply together for membership by Wednesday at the latest.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye does not favour Finland, Sweden joining NATO for now

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks