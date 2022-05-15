Rebels have killed 10 civilians during an attack hundreds of kilometres northeast of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, the spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in the country told AFP news agency.

"Armed elements of the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) have committed abuses on populations, killing 10 people" in the village of Bokolobo last Monday, said Lieutenant Colonel Abdoul Aziz Ouedraogo, spokesman for the Minusca force.

They had previously attacked security force positions, he added, without elaborating.

"In response to these atrocities, the force immediately deployed Mauritanian blue helmets to protect the populations," Ouedraogo added.

He said a second patrol from the Nepalese contingent had been dispatched to the scene, which is more than 400 kilometres northeast of Bangui.

In a statement released on Friday, Ali Darassa, military leader of the UPC and chief of staff of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) — an alliance of rebel groups created in December 2020 to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera — condemned a massacre on Monday in the same village of "30 civilians of the Muslim faith, including 27 Fulani ... by (Russian) mercenaries from the Wagner company, the FACA and the anti-balaka militia of the Touadera wing".

