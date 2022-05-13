Longstanding NATO member Türkiye is following the discussion over Finland and Sweden seeking to join the alliance, but for now does not have a positive view, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We are currently following developments. We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)," Erdogan told reporters on Friday, adding it was a mistake for NATO to accept Greece as a member in the past.

"As Türkiye, we don't want to repeat similar mistakes. Furthermore, Scandinavian countries are guesthouses for terrorist organisations," Erdogan said.

"They are even members of the parliament in some countries. It is not possible for us to be in favour," he added.

'Serious question marks'