WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran nuclear talks unblocked, final deal within reach: EU
Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, said an EU envoy visited Tehran this week for talks that had “gone better than expected”.
Iran nuclear talks unblocked, final deal within reach: EU
Borrell said "disagreements on what to do about the Revolutionary Guards" had hampered progress in the talks for two months. / AFP
May 13, 2022

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said stalled negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme have been unblocked after fresh talks in Tehran, and a final deal is within reach.

A mission by EU envoy Enrique Mora this week to help revive the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers had gone "better than expected", Borrell said on Friday on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Germany.

"The negotiations had stalled and now they have been reopened," Borrell said, adding that "There is a perspective of reaching a final agreement."

Mora held two days of meetings with Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri in Tehran this week.

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, meanwhile met Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday to push for progress.

READ MORE: 'The last bullet': EU makes final attempt to save Iran nuclear deal

Main sticking point

The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon, something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.

Recommended

Formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the agreement was left on life support in 2018 by then-US president Donald Trump's unilateral decision to withdraw and impose punishing sanctions.

This prompted Iran to begin rolling back its own commitments. But the departure of Trump from office has restarted bids to revive the accord, with Mora playing a key role during a year of on-off talks in Vienna.

Among the main sticking points in the negotiations has been Tehran's demand for the US to remove Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from a designated list of terrorist groups.

Borrell said "these disagreements on what to do about the Revolutionary Guards" had hampered progress in the talks for two months.

He said Mora had taken the EU's message to Tehran "that we couldn't continue like this".

"The answer has been positive enough," Borrell said.

"These kind of things cannot be solved overnight. Let's say things were blocked and they have been deblocked."

READ MORE: US 'worried' Iran could develop nuclear bomb 'in weeks'

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Rescuers rush oxygen to trapped students as Indonesia school collapse kills at least one
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits