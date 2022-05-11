Britain has pledged to defend Sweden if the country came under attack, with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson signing a security assurance deal outside Stockholm.

The agreement will “fortify northern Europe’s defences, in the face of renewed threats,” Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it “is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations."

“These are not a short-term stop-gap, but a long-term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe’s defences for generations to come,” Johnson said in the statement.

Sweden and Finland are pondering whether to join NATO following Russia's incursion into Ukraine on February 24.

Johnson is later expected to make a similar defence commitment to Finland, where he will meet with President Sauli Niinisto.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre land border with Russia.

“And whether it’s in the event of a disaster or a military attack, what we’re saying today is that upon request from the other party, we would come to the other parties’ assistance,” Johnson told a joint news conference.

He said that the attack against Ukraine is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "bloodthirsty campaign against a sovereign nation.”

Andersson said: “Putin thought he could cause division, but he has achieved the opposite. We stand here today more united than ever."

