Sri Lankan authorities have ordered troops to "shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life", attempting to quell further unrest after rioting killed at least eight people in the island nation.

Fresh protests defying a curfew erupted on Tuesday, even after scores were injured a day before when government supporters bussed into Colombo attacked protesters with sticks and clubs.

Police said eight people — including a lawmaker from the ruling side — died and over 200 were wounded, in the worst violence in weeks of demonstrations over a dire economic crisis.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday as outrage over the incident grew — and triggered retaliations. But his move failed to calm public anger, as his brother, Gotabaya, is still president with widespread powers.

Protesters swarmed the entrance to Gotabaya’s office in the capital city of Colombo for the 32nd day on Tuesday, demanding that he follow in his brother’s footsteps and quit.

This was after thousands of angry protesters stormed Mahinda's official residence overnight. He had to be rescued in a pre-dawn military operation, in which tear gas and warning shots were fired.

Tension simmers

Government and private offices, as well as shops and schools, were ordered shut on Tuesday. As protests continued, a crowd attacked and set fire to a vehicle carrying Colombo's most senior policeman.