The bells at Washington National Cathedral have rung out 1,000 times, with each toll representing 1,000 deaths from Covid-19, as the United States closed in on the grim milestone of almost one million Covid dead.

The United States has suffered the most Covid deaths of any country in the world, ahead of Brazil, India and Russia.

As of Monday, it had racked up more than 995,000 deaths from the virus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Bells tolled at around 6:00 pm during a tribute broadcast live on YouTube, with each ring representing 1,000 people's deaths from the disease.

The cathedral's funeral bell had previously rung when the United States passed other symbolic milestones in the pandemic, such as in September 2020, when the country marked 200,000 deaths.

"Today, we reached a tragic milestone in our nation, one million Americans have died as a result of Covid-19," said the cathedral's dean, Randolph Marshall Hollerith, before the bells rang out.