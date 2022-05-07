Jackson held out for more than a week as gunfire ripped through his poor neighborhood in the Haitian capital, hoping help would come to end the bloody turf war between rival gangs.

"For eight days, the bursts of bullets flew non-stop but we thought that the police were going to intervene," he said.

But the police never showed. So like thousands of others, 29-year-old Jackson — taking nothing but the clothes he was wearing — fled his home.

The United Nations said on Friday that clashes between rival gangs in the downtrodden slums of northern Port-au-Prince have claimed the lives of at least 75 people, including women and children, since all-out war started on April 24.

The world body said it was "deeply concerned by the rapid deterioration of the security situation" in the city.

"According to multiple sources, at least 75 people, including women and children, have been killed and 68 others injured," the UN statement said.

It added that at least 9,000 residents of the conflict-hit northern suburbs have been forced to flee their homes and take refuge with relatives or in temporary shelters such as churches and schools.

Jackson held out until last Sunday. He was just returning from church when the fighting came right to his door.

"I didn't know that the members of the '400 mawozo' gang had managed to cross the bridge" next to his home, Jackson said, referring to the most feared of all the gangs.

"Suddenly I heard neighbors yelling 'They're at Shada crossroads', which meant they were 30, 40 meters from me. I had my identity card, my driver's license and my insurance card on me. I took my passport and ran out," he said.

As he passed a nearby gas station, he saw gang members accusing the motorcycle taxi drivers who were parked there of being lookouts for a rival gang. "So they shot them," Jackson said.

