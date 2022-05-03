WORLD
Report: Germany sees hundreds of far-right cases in military
Among 262 cases investigated by the authorities were some soldiers making Nazi salute, using Nazi slogans, listening to extreme-right music, and displaying racist behavior, local media say.
Some 75 soldiers were suspended from the military last year due to incidents of racism, extremism and anti-Semitism. / Reuters Archive
May 3, 2022

German authorities have identified at least 262 suspected cases of right-wing extremism in the armed forces last year, local media reported.

German Defence Ministry released the figures on Tuesday in response to a parliamentary question by the opposition Left Party, according to Die Welt newspaper.

The incidents investigated by the authorities included some soldiers making the Nazi salute, using Nazi slogans, listening extreme-right music, and committing racist behavior, especially towards soldiers with migration background.

Some 75 soldiers were suspended from the military last year due to such incidents of racism, extremism and anti-Semitism, according to the report.

Far-right terrorism

German authorities have long been under criticism for the poor oversight within the army, an alleged culture of tolerance towards right-wing extremists, and downplaying issues of racism and discrimination.

Recent efforts by the German military to stem the rising tide of right-wing extremists among its ranks coincide with mounting cases of far-right terrorism in the country in recent years, fuelled by the propaganda of far-right groups and political parties.

