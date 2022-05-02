Israel has denounced Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for suggesting that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, accusing Lavrov of spreading anti-Jewish messaging and belittling the Holocaust.

"Such lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrific crimes in history that were committed against them," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement on Monday.

"The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people for political purposes must stop immediately," he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid demanded an apology from Lavrov over his comments, which were made in an interview with Italian television, and called in the Russian ambassador for "a tough talk" over the assertion.

Lapid said that to claim Hitler was of Jewish descent was like saying Jews had killed themselves, and accusing Jews of being anti-Jewish was "the basest level of racism."

There was no immediate comment from the Russian embassy or Lavrov himself.

Controversy rages

During his interview with Italy's Rete 4 channel on Sunday, Lavrov was asked how Russia could say it needed to "denazify" Ukraine, when the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was Jewish.