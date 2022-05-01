Violence has broken out in Paris during a Labour Day parade, with demonstrators going on the rampage to protest newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms.

Sunday's parade was organised by trade unions and students' groups to demand better working conditions and higher wages, and to oppose the proposed reforms that would increase the retirement age from 62 to 65.

A large number of people began the march around 2:30pm local time (1230GMT) from Place de la Republique.

A group of people covered in black broke away from the main procession at Boulevard Voltaire and resorted to vandalism, ransacking commercial properties, breaking glass windows of shops and lighting fires.

A BFMTV news report said around 20 properties and shops, including a McDonald's restaurant and several real estate agencies, had been affected.

At several places demonstrators threw projectiles at security personnel, as police in riot gear fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

'Unacceptable violence'

“The thugs come to disrupt the May Day demonstrations, particularly in Paris, by committing unacceptable violence,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter.