The Turkish president and the UN chief have discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict over the phone.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his Moscow and Kiev contacts on Saturday, a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Türkiye is ready to provide support to the UN-led work on Humanitarian Contact Group as well as evacuations, Erdogan told the UN chief, according to the statement.

Türkiye will continue to encourage both Ukraine and Russia to act with constraint, Erdogan noted, as he put emphasis on reconciliation.

He said Ankara will continue with determination and sincerity its efforts towards crisis resolution and the restoration of peace.

Erdogan also congratulated Guterres on his birthday on Saturday, the statement said.

