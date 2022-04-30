Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has called on Turkish businesses to make investments in the South American country of Venezuela.

Speaking at the opening session of the third meeting of the Venezuela-Türkiye Joint Cooperation Commission, Cavusoglu said that he evaluated the trade relations between the two countries with the Venezuelan Vice-President Tareck el Aissami.

He said that they discussed a wide range of relations during the meeting in presence of the ministers of tourism, health, education, and fisheries.

"Our friends are making great efforts to make these meetings and mechanisms successful," he added.

Stating that they continue to work in line with the opinions received from experts on issues such as transportation, tourism, development, agriculture, migration, and security, the top Turkish diplomat said that they have completed negotiations on agreements in the fields of industry, tourism, fisheries, youth, and sports.

“The increase in our trade has increased our hopes for the future. We encourage Turkish businesspeople to invest in Venezuela,” he said.

Aissami thanked Cavusoglu for his visit.

“We make productive, prosperous, mutual investments for our peoples,” he said.

“Türkiye struggles to protect and defend world peace. It encourages us to work together in building a more just world,” said the Venezuelan vice president.