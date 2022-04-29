Internet shutdowns made a comeback in 2021, with India responsible for more than half of them, a new report has found.

Published by digital rights group Access Now, the report found that after a year of relative respite in 2020, when it tracked 159 shutdowns worldwide, authorities worldwide disrupted the internet 182 times in the following year. India was responsible for 106 of the documented incidents. According to the data, 34 countries imposed internet shutdowns last year.

The report says most of the shutdowns were imposed to silence critical voices or control the flow of information during elections and in active conflict areas.

The second biggest offender after India was Myanmar, which imposed 15 shutdowns, followed by Sudan and Iran with five shutdowns each.

Seven countries that had never shut down the internet before joined the trend of cracking down on the internet during key political events. These were Burkina Faso, Niger, Palestine, Senegal, South Sudan, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), and Zambia.

“What could have been a story about the global decline of internet shutdowns after the pandemic instead reveals a return to the rights-harming tactics of the pre-pandemic period. And these tactics are spreading,” wrote the report’s authors. They argued that it constitutes “yet another warning sign of the rise of digital authoritarianism across the globe.”

The biggest offenders are in the Asia-Pacific region

The report documented at least 85 internet shutdowns in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, mostly as part of “counterterrorism measures” by the central government. India also shut down the internet in response to the Farmers’ Protests, a mass movement against controversial agricultural reforms the government had introduced the previous year.

“An internet shutdown is not a solution — it is a disproportionate, collective punishment that violates human rights and is unacceptable in a 21st-century society,” Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific Policy Director at Access Now, said in a statement.