The Guardian has published an investigation with footage showing a massacre taking place in Tadamon, near Syrian capital Damascus, in April 2013.

The investigative report, published on Thursday, is titled “Massacre in Tadamon: how two academics hunted down a Syrian war criminal.”

Tadamon is a suburb south of Damascus.

It was there that groups of civilians were rounded up, sent towards an execution pit, and shot dead.

The British newspaper reported that the mass grave contained at least 41 bodies following the massacre.

The bodies were then doused with fuel and set alight.

In the video footage, soldiers could be heard laughing.

The massacre took place just a few miles from Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s seat of power.

Chulov said the footage is “one of the most indictable videos from the whole Syrian conflict" and “gives us a glimpse into a previously untold part of the 10-year war.”

The massacre was carried out by Branch 227 of the regime’s military intelligence, the Guardian reported.