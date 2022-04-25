UN independent experts have warned that The United States and Taliban authorities have been contributing to the suffering of women in Afghanistan through asset freezes.

"While gender-based violence has been a long-standing and severe threat to women and girls, it has been exacerbated by the measures imposed by the US...," said a United Nations statement on Monday.

The UN and foreign governments, including Washington, have condemned moves by the Taliban to backtrack on women's rights commitments such as on girls' education in the months following their takeover in August 2021.

However, the statement by 14 UN independent rights experts also blamed the US government for making life worse for Afghan women through blocking billions of dollars of central bank assets made up in part of aid money for the country accumulated over decades.

It also blamed the Taliban's "widening gender-based discrimination" for deteriorating women's rights.

The current humanitarian crisis where 23 million are reliant on food aid is having a "disproportionate impact" on women and children, the statement added.

