Nicaragua has closed the offices of the Organization of American States (OAS) in the capital Managua and brought forward its planned withdrawal from the bloc, the foreign minister said.

Denis Moncada announced his country's immediate split from the 35-member OAS and the rescinding of the credentials of its representatives in Washington on Sunday, saying the "infamous organisation" would no longer have offices in Nicaragua.

"Its local headquarters has been closed," he said, reading a statement in an official broadcast.

As of Sunday, Nicaragua was no longer part "of all the deceitful mechanisms of this monstrosity, the so-called Permanent Council, so-called commissions, so-called meetings, so-called Summit of the Americas," said Moncada.

"We will not take part in any of the entities of this diabolical instrument of evil called the OAS," he added.