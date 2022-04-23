WORLD
Dozen dead, many missing as refugee boats sink off Tunisia
Four boats carrying at least 120 African migrants sank off Tunisia's coast killing 12 and ten more are still missing while 98 have been rescued.
Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years. / Reuters Archive
April 23, 2022

At least 12 African refugees and migrants died and another 10 were missing after four boats carrying 120 people sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a security official told Reuters news agency.

Ali Aayari, a lieutenant colonel in the Tunisian Coast Guard, added on Saturday that 98 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sfax.

The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and seeking a better life in Europe.

The interior ministry said this week that it had arrested more than 20,000 refugees and migrants off its coast last year. At least 15,000 reached the coast of Italy in 2021.

In recent months, dozens of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years.

Figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showed that more than 123,000 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy in 2021, compared to more than 95,000 in 2020.

