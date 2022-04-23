The TRT World Forum has announced a special youth event, NEXT, designed to tackle major issues facing the global community.

The full-day, in-person event aims to bring together around 750 curious minds from Türkiye and other countries at the Zorlu Center complex in Istanbul on May 14.

As part of the event, pressing social, cultural, and technological issues that will have significant impact on the future will be addressed at panel discussions and keynote talks.

Climate change, space tourism, the evolution of technology, and sociopolitical unrest across the world will be discussed.

NEXT will feature keynotes from a range of industry leaders and influencers, as well as workshops and side events focusing on specific issues like NFTs, the Metaverse, and the future of digital content creation.

'Inspired solutions for a more inclusive world'