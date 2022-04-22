The German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) is facing allegations of harbouring racism and anti-Muslim sentiment over what is described as unjust behaviour towards its Muslim staff, especially those with strong views on Israeli human rights violations against Palestinians.

In recent years, DW has fired many Arab journalistss under the pretext of “investigations” into allegations of anti-Semitism.

The organisation has also long been criticised for its biased coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, the DW management has defends its editorial policy by arguing that Germany bears special responsibility due to Nazi crimes committed against Jews during World War II.

In February, two Palestinain journalists, Zahi Alawi and Yasser Abu Muailek, were sacked from DW over alleged anti-Semitic comments made from their social media accounts some seven years ago.

Alawi and Abu Muailek had condemned Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza in 2014 from Facebook.

"What the terrorist state of Israel is doing to the Palestinians is a repeated Holocaust," Alawi wrote on his Facebook page in July 2014.

Lebanese journalist Bassel al Aridi was let go—along with his colleagues Murhaf Mahmoud, Maram Salim, Farah Maraqa and Dawood Ibrahim—on February 7 after an article published in German media targetted them for sharing alleged anti-Semitic expression on social media.

Maram Salim was targeted by another German media company, the Sudduetche Zeitung, for criticising the “illusion of freedom of speech in Europe”.

Salim described the dismissals as “career assassination.” “This is a huge blow to my reputation as a journalist,” she toldAl Jazeera.

“My chances of finding a job with any other international news organisation are over. It’ll be especially hard for me to get any kind of job in Germany now,” Salim added.