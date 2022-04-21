The so-called "Ghost" drones that are part of a new $800 million US arms package for Ukraine were rapidly developed by the US Air Force for Kiev and have similar capabilities as armed "Switchblade" drones, the Pentagon has said.

"This was rapidly developed by the Air Force in response specifically to Ukrainian requirements," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

Little else is known about the drones, like what their range is or what exact capabilities they have.

The White House said earlier on Thursday that over 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems would be provided to Ukraine as part of the new arms package.

Drones against Russians