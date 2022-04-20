Israeli jets have struck blockaded Gaza, witnesses and security sources said, hours after a rocket was reportedly fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israel.

The strikes early on Thursday, the second in 48 hours after a previous rocket strike, were concentrated on the centre of the blockaded coastal territory, they said.

The rocket caused slight damage to a home but no injuries, Israeli police said. No faction claimed responsibility for what is the second such attack in days.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of Palestinian worshippers were wounded on Friday when Israeli forces stormed the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Daily illegal settler incursions into the site to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday have further inflamed the situation.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.