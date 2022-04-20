At least 1,900 children under 5 have died from malnutrition in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region in the past year according to a study conducted by regional health officials and seen by The Associated Press news agency.

The true number of child deaths from malnutrition is likely higher as most families are unable to bring their children to health centres because of transportation challenges, said a doctor involved in the study.

“Because we cannot access most areas, we do not know what is happening on the community level,” said the doctor, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“These are simply the deaths we have managed to record in health facilities,” as most hunger deaths go unrecorded, he said.

The deaths were recorded at health facilities across Tigray between June last year and April 1. Western Tigray, which is under the control of forces from the neighbouring Amhara region, was not included in the survey.

Tigray has been cut off from the rest of Ethiopia since June when rebels from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a group outlawed by Ethiopian authorities, recaptured most of the region as federal forces withdrew.