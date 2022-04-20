Türkiye's president has expressed deep sorrow over the ongoing violence caused by the Jewish radical groups and Israeli forces in occupied Palestinian territories, in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart.

"We are deeply saddened by the fact that more than 400 Palestinians were wounded and 18 people, including children, lost their lives in the events that took place in the West Bank and Al Aqsa Mosque since the beginning of the month of Ramadan," Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter following conversation with Isaac Herzog on Tuesday.

Expressing grief over the early-morning raids launched on the Al Aqsa Mosque by fanatic groups and Israeli security forces on Sunday and Monday, Erdogan repeated his call for "everyone to make the utmost effort to preserve the spirituality and sanctity of this blessed place and these (blessed) days."

"While the holidays (Eid al Fitr) should be held in a festive mood, these images, which are encountered every year because of some radicals, hurt the consciences and caused justifiable reactions across the entire Islamic world," he said.

Eid al Fitr is a Muslim festival celebrated after the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

"In this sensitive period, I would like to emphasise once again the necessity of not allowing provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of the Al Aqsa Mosque," he added.

Erdogan also discussed regional issues and bilateral relations with Herzog.

READ MORE:European countries seek end to Jerusalem unrest at UNSC meet